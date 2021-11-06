Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $27.84 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

