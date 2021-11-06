Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $820.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.65.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

