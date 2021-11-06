Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,700 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $194.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,818,436 shares of company stock valued at $408,818,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

