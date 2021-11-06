Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $915,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.