Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

