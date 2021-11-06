ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

