JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

