JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Underweight

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of SSYS opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $20,360,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

