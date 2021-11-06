The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 32,094 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Lovesac by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

