Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 133.40% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

