Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,675 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $36,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 27.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

