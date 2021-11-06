Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,228 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Oceaneering International worth $37,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

