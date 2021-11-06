Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.86 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

