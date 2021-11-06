Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

