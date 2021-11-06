Truist Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NYSE DVN opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 498.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,074,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 114,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

