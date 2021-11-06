Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $13.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EC. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

