Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CarMax posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,319,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

