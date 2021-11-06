Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.