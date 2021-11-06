KeyCorp Comments on Fox Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for FOX in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. FOX has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after buying an additional 147,799 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.