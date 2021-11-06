Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
KUBTY opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Kubota has a twelve month low of $94.86 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
