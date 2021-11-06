Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

KUBTY opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Kubota has a twelve month low of $94.86 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

