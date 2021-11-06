Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $37.15 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

