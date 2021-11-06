MML Investors Services LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.98 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

