Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hercules Capital, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

HTGC stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

