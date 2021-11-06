MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $361,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,060 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $202.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

