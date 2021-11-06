Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.
NYSE:XHR opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
