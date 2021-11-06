Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

