Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $98,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LBRDA opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

