State Street Corp Has $100.31 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.87% of Allegiant Travel worth $100,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

