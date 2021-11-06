State Street Corp Buys 79,682 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $105,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 75,214 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $294,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,498,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

