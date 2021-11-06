State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.54% of Washington Federal worth $98,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,471,000 after purchasing an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

