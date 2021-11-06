Insider Selling: DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Sells $464,730.04 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erez Raphael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DarioHealth alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68.

DarioHealth stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRIO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.