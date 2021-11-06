Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 199,781 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $22,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

