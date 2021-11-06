LPL Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Leidos by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Leidos by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.69 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

