Delbert M. Humenik Sells 24,456 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 24,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $630,720.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.
Several research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.