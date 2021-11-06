Delbert M. Humenik Sells 24,456 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 24,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $630,720.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

