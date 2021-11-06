Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Energizer worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

ENR stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

