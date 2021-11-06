Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $25,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.