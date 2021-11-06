Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 390,985 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.