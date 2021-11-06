JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBEU. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS:BBEU opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.