Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 139,863 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000.

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.24 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

