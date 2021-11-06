ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

