NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NUVA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,871.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

