World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,207 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE INT opened at $28.34 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.