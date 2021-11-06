Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.51 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

