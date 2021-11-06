Mizuho Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $245.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.25.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.54. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

