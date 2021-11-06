Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 120,000 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JOANN were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of JOANN by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $468.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

