Raymond James Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $225.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $202.35 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.