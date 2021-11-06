Federated Hermes Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.