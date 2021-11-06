Linde’s (LIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.47.

Linde stock opened at $331.99 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $332.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

