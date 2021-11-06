Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

COOP opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

