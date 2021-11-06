Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 916 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

