Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 375

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON LGRS opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 280.88. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 131.75 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £287.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

